Stanton, Halliburton cancel school collaboration meeting

The 10-member Partnership for Academic Excellence was set to meet in the Millennium Centre. However, its organizer, County Commissioner and former East Tennessee State University President Dr. Paul Stanton, called the meeting off early Tuesday.

“After a meeting with Mrs. Halliburton (Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton), she and I have decided to put that off for awhile,” Stanton said. “It’s not something that’s dead.”

Stanton said the group will stand down in light of Johnson City Schools Superintendent Richard Bales’ decision to step down after this school year, as well as some coming changes to both the city and county boards of education.

Bales said Tuesday he was not a part of any conversation that lead to the meeting’s cancellation. Halliburton, who recently replaced Ron Dykes as the county’s director of schools, was not immediately available for comment.

“I thought the intent of this meeting was to look broadly at education countywide,” said City Commissioner and group member Jenny Brock. “If it’s headed in another direction that’s fine, but we’re (Johnson City officials) anxious to talk, especially about shared costs with city schools. That hasn’t happened yet.”

Washington County Budget Committee members began suggesting a stronger push to bring the city and county school systems together in March. That suggestion grew louder as county leaders faced a decision on how to fund and renovate its schools, particularly a new Boones Creek kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school.

There also were concerns about just how large a property tax increase might be tolerated by county commissioners and their constituents to help pay for county school projects.

Eldridge told committee members it would make sense joining the two school systems to better serve all students. He said, “people are going to cringe at the thought of that.” He also said the tax increase would likely be substantial and that he was not sure 13 of the 25 commissioners would support the eventual 40-cent increase.

County commissioners approved the tax increase on June 27. A site was approved for the new school on Aug. 22, and negotiations are underway for its purchase. The county also is moving on land for a new Jonesborough K-8, and Halliburton is pushing for both a career technical and magnet school, as well.

Revenue from the tax increase will flow into a capital projects fund. This will make it possible for the county to use some cash to pay for school projects. Money borrowed for this purpose must be shared with the city.

In early May, Stanton agreed to seek out city and county officials and bring them to the table about possible school system collaboration, or a merging of services. On June 1, Stanton christened the Partnership for Academic Excellence, and said the group’s mission would be determine whether the two school systems could jointly administer a new K-8.

The Johnson City-Washington County Joint Education Task Force, originally formed at City and County Commissioner David Tomita’s behest, also did not exactly get rave reviews at that May meeting. Budget Committee member Todd Hensley said the group had been formed with many of the same goals now being pursued (collaboration) but it had stagnated.

Partnership for Academic Excellence members include: Stanton, Bales, Halliburton, Johnson City Board of Education Chair Tim Belisle and board member Lottie Ryans; Washington County Board of Education Chair Todd Ganger; Tomita; Brock, and County Commissioners Joe Grandy and Lynn Hodge.

