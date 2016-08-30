Erwin work session focused on development

Topics included a new marketing strategies partnership with East Tennessee State University, improved traffic enforcement on Interstate 26, an ordinance to set restrictions for beer sales during street festivals, a comprehensive study to streamline road maintenance and paving schedules and a developers’ exploration of community interest in new upscale housing development downtown.

Mayor Doris Hensley told the board a developer who would like to build upscale patio homes, townhouses or condominiums in downtown has requested a focus group meeting to gauge what type of housing the community is most interested in.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at The Bramble and will include downtown merchants, members of the RISE Erwin young professional group and any aldermen who would like to attend.

Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff announced ETSU’s marketing program has committed two classes of students to a two-semester assessment of marketing strategies for the town that will repeat a very productive marketing initiative conducted in partnership with ETSU in 2014.

Rosenoff said the assessment will begin this week and will involve twice the number of students and twice the amount of time invested in the prior study as well as more interaction with the town. “We’re blessed to have them,” he said.

Police Chief Regan Tilson told board members his department has initiated a study of traffic behaviors on I-26 and on several of the town’s busiest streets for consideration in the adoption of an ordinance to allow the department to police the interstate.

Because Erwin’s population is below 10,000, state law requires the town to pass an ordinance authorizing its police force to enforce traffic laws on interstate highways, Tilson said.

He said the need for improved enforcement on the interstate is related to a minimal Tennessee Highway Patrol presence in Erwin and the unfairness of calling the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department to patrol I-26 inside the town limits.

According to Tilson, an officer assigned to the study has so far spent 80 minutes monitoring traffic on I-26 and observed more than 20 offenses, including 14 for speeding and 11 other moving violations. The numbers compare to four violations observed by the officer during approximately four hours of monitoring traffic on eight city streets with high incidences of traffic offenses.

Tilson said the department will expand the study to 24 hours and present the data to the board at its next monthly meeting.

Hensley told the board the town has allowed the sale of craft beer at two town events within the past few months without any issues. In both instances, Hensley said the beer sales were limited to roped-off, out-of-the-way areas that “if you hadn’t been looking for them, you would not have known they were there.”

“I think the crowds would have shown up anyway, but at least we are reaching that age group, the millennials, who requested it,” Hensley said.

For future festivals, she said, the town needs to develop an standard application with fees and restrictions on the length of time beer can be sold.

Rosenoff said beer sales at street festivals in Erwin will also require an amendment to a town ordinance that prohibits beer consumption on streets. He said the amendment would be similar to an ordinance amendment adopted by the town of Jonesborough that has allowed it to host its weekly series of music and craft beer events.

Rosenoff said Erwin has also launched a comprehensive study of every street and pathway inside the town limits to determine their need for rehabilitation, reconstruction and preventative maintenance.

He said is the town is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the state Municipal Technical Assistance Service to use the data gathered to create a prioritized, five-year plan for road maintenance and improvements that will be shared with the community’s utility, emergency response agencies and the public to expedite the projects.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.