The Lexington to close Oct. 31

The Lexington Senior Living at 114 W. Fairview Ave. will cease operations on Oct. 31, according to a news release from TruPoint Bank, the owner of the facility.

Residents and employees were notified about the closing during a meeting on Aug. 24. The senior center currently employs 20 people and houses 24 residents.

“Unfortunately, new ownership has not been secured and we are faced with this very difficult decision,” Barry Elswick, TruPoint CEO and president, said in the release. “We had worked toward and hoped for a very different outcome.”

A Johnson City man, who wished to remain anonymous, was about to pay his deposit when he was notified that The Lexington was going to close.

“We hadn’t even made the deposit, yet, but (the employees) were super, super nice,” the prospective renter’s daughter said.

“I think it was a shock to them that it was closing. He was just disappointed. He had tried to rent and we had already picked out the room and everything. We were getting ready to sign the papers and they said they were sorry and explained that they were closing.”

For two years, TruPoint Bank has funded operations and major capital repairs at the Lexington, the new release said.

“After learning of the owners plans to shut the doors immediately in the spring of 2014, TruPoint Bank began working diligently behind the scenes, trying to avoid an abrupt closure of the Lexington,” Elswick said.

“For two years, the bank’s strategy has been twofold: we’ve sought to market the facility to grow the resident population while simultaneously seeking new ownership.”

In May 2014, TruPoint Bank began funding monthly operations after residential rent payments were insufficient, Elswick said.

Since then, the bank has funded new parking spaces, as well as repairs to elevators and boilers. TruPoint also hired a contractor to demolish old portions of the former Memorial Hospital facility.

The market appraisal of the property was estimated to be $3.14 million dollars in 2014, according to state records.

The building originally opened in 1921 as the Appalachian Hospital. In 1951, a new building was erected behind the original one and named the Memorial Hospital. The hospital closed in 1980 when operations moved to the Johnson City Medical Center. The center had previously been known as the Asbury Center.

According to the release, the bank will assist residents with the cost of finding new or interim housing.

“TruPoint Bank is a community bank fully-committed to those we serve. Whether working to keep the doors of the Lexington open — as we have done for the last two years — or working just as diligently to relocate existing residents, we’re committed to doing what we can to the very best of our ability,” Elswick said in the release.

