Pints for Paws to help get pets adopted when it's needed most - PHOTOS/VIDEO

The Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter, at 3411 N. Roan St., is at its seasonal peak of available dogs and cats. Yee-Haw Brewing Company’s Pints for Paws fundraiser series and adoption drive, next coming Thursday at the brewery from 5-9 p.m., is taking place at exactly the right time.

Shelter administrators and brewery managers hope the event will be an opportunity for potential pet parents in the area to adopt.

“Watch for weekly specials,” shelter Director Debbie Dobbs said. “There isn’t a week where we don’t have a special deal going on. All this week, dog adoptions have been $35, and that covers spaying and neutering and microchipping.”

Dobbs recently retired from directing the shelter full-time, but is working there part-time until her successor is selected by the Animal Control Board.

She said it’s programs like Pints for Paws, with Yee-Haw and the Humane Society teaming up, that give people prime opportunities to adopt a new dog or cat — maybe both.

“Any time we can promote the cause and get the word out to people is great,” Dobbs said.

Dave McDaniel, Yee-Haw’s taproom general manager, said they will dedicate $1 from every pint of beer they sell in the event’s four-hour window to help get the dogs and cats in the taproom and in the shelter adopted.

It adds up quickly, and McDaniel has seen several hundred dollars go to the cause during previous events, as well as other positive outcomes.

“At our first fundraiser for them in May, they brought dogs to get adopted, and they all got adopted in the first two hours,” McDaniel said. “Now they’re bringing a lot more.”

And unfortunately, there are a lot to bring. The shelter recently hit its capacity.

Dobbs said it’s a combination of a lack of spaying and neutering and the economy. When times get tougher, some people move from single-family homes to apartments, and their landlords just don’t allow pets. When that situation comes about, there’s no other place for an extra dog or cat to go but the local shelter.

“It’s so sad, and it happens too often,” Dobbs said. “It’s like they’re losing a member of their family. I get it.”

On Thursday night, Yee-Haw will be a great place to rescue one of these dogs, but that’s not the only time you can find them at the downtown Johnson City brewery. McDaniel said Yee-Haw is very dog-friendly, and allows them on the patios with proper supervision.

Pints for Paws is one of the nonprofit events Yee-Haw got behind because of how community-oriented the Humane Society is and the good that comes of it, he said.

For anyone who wants to learn more about Pints for Paws, information is available on the Facebook pages of both Yee-Haw and the Humane Society.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.