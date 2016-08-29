MSHA awarded grant for telemedicine network for Unicoi and Johnson counties

USDA Rural Development State Director Bobby Goode announced the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant award Monday.

According to the USDA, the grant will improve health care for patients served by the two rural hospitals, who have difficulty accessing care due to the distance they must travel, by connecting them with doctors and health care educators outside their communities.

Goode said the program is important because it ensures rural residents access to modern communication technologies and helps rural communities compete in a global economy.

USDA Rural Development grant and loan programs are designed to strengthen rural communities through investments in improved housing, business, infrastructure and employment opportunities, with an emphasis on assistance to areas of persistent poverty.

Since 2009, the agency has invested more than $6.6 billion in affordable loans, loan guarantees and grants that assisted more than 1.5 million Tennessee families and businesses in 230 communities in all 95 counties of in the state.

More information about USDA Rural Development programs available in Northeast Tennessee can be found online at www.rd.usda.gov/TN or may be obtained by calling the Greeneville Area Rural Development office at 423-638-4771.