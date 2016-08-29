Erwin Elephant Revival exceeds expectations

“We are thrilled with the total,” said Kristen Anders, co-owner of The Bramble and vice president of the Rise Erwin group that staged the two-week benefit.

“When we started our planning and preparations, we hoped we would raise a few hundred dollars for the sanctuary, much less a thousand, and much less several thousand,” she said.

”We presented the check to them on behalf of the Erwin community, because it was all the people who came out and supported the events that raised the total. Really, we could not have asked for a better turnout at all of the events.”

Anders said $1,000 of the total raised came from two sold-out performances of the drama “The Story of Mary 100 Years Later,” written and presented by the Unicoi County High School Drama Department.

Approximately $700 was raised through kids’ lemonade stand sales. Proceeds from the sale of more than 300 Elephant Revival T-shirts and from ice cream floats sold during Thursday night’s Trunk Show of vintage automobiles also went into the total.

But the biggest fundraiser by far, Anders said, was Friday night’s Low Country Boil community dinner prepared and served by the high school’s culinary classes and attended by 140 guests at The Bramble.

There was live music and dancing with the Carolina Gator Gumbo Band and special craft beer sales by Johnson City Brewing Company that complimented the dinner outside on the street.

Even the free Magical Night for kids and Glow Parade through downtown that wrapped up the benefit series Saturday added to the total through the sale of even more event T-shirts and elephant-themed bracelets, bags and glow-in-the-dark items.

Anders said the crowd at Saturday night’s series finale was estimated in the thousands. Eight small elephant statues to be painted by commissioned artists and displayed throughout Erwin beginning next spring made their debut in the parade.

Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley and Todd Montgomery, an educator from The Elephant Sanctuary, served as the parade’s grand marshals.

And fittingly, a life-sized sculpture of Mary, the circus elephant that was hanged in Erwin for killing her handler in late summer of 1916, was given an honorary spot at the head of the parade.

Despite that large number in attendance, Anders said the free watermelon that was passed out Saturday in honor of the fruit Mary was reaching for when her inexperienced handler struck her in the mouth and incited her murderous reaction was more than enough for those who wanted seconds.

“Everyone who wanted it had two rounds of watermelon and we still had enough left over to send watermelon to the 13 elephants (at the Sanctuary),” she said.

