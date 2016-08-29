City racks up traffic improvements

Nineteen of State of Franklin Road’s 20 intersections are now signalized, and the near-complete restructuring of the West Walnut Street/West State of Franklin intersection has eased congestion and relaxed what has been some tense turning situations.

“It used to back up past McKinley Road,” Public Works Department Director Phil Pindzola said Monday about the daily metallic bottleneck caused by narrow lanes and few options for turning left or right onto State of Franklin. “It now runs smooth. I’ve been getting calls from people in the area saying, ‘thank you, thank you, thank you.’ ’’

The formerly T-shaped intersection now offers additional turn lanes, better sight lines and a more driver-friendly passage. Numerous traffic accidents prompted Johnson City officials to reconfigure the intersection near Kroger at a point where West Walnut makes a downhill swoop to the very busy West State of Franklin.

The entry use to employ only one lane. Motorists could turn left or right, but it took a lot of neck-grinding and good timing. There now are two, clearly marked and signalized dedicated left-turn lanes and one dedicated right-turn lane (off West Walnut).

Initially, the project was conceived as merely a means to alleviate traffic and increase capacity on West Walnut, but other options have come into play. Traffic Engineer Manager Anthony Todd said the right turn lane lane onto West State of Franklin has been reconfigured so people won’t have to turn and look over their left shoulder to see if traffic is coming.

Todd said the right turn lane also was reshaped so that there is more of an immediate turn, which reduces the curvature, or angle, that previously existed. The two left turn lanes and the one right turn lane are separated by a large landscaped median, and a new crosswalk is nearly complete.

The city also has resurfaced West Walnut from the intersection west to the bridge over the CSX rail lines. Meanwhile, Coalyard Restoration LLC is working on a combination flood storage area and park off West Walnut near the intersection. The company is creating the space on the city-owned land to help alleviate flooding further down West State of Franklin where it is building a new Starbucks and retail area.

Pindzola said the 20th and final intersection on State of Franklin at Indian Ridge will get signalization soon after state and federal reviews are complete.

Another important project at the heavily traveled intersection of Knob Creek Road and West Market Street is now complete. New traffic signals have been installed, and an island near the right turn off Knob Creek has been reconfigured. Todd said the turn was shaped in a way that did not allow motorists a good opportunity to merge.

Other new and upgraded traffic signals have popped up around Johnson City in an effort by the city’s Traffic Division to replace aging systems and improve safety.

New traffic signals have been installed at the intersections of Princeton Road/East Oakland Avenue and Southwest Avenue/University Parkway. These two signals are part of a project that includes new installations and upgrades to existing signals. The project — financed with federal funds — is a collaboration between Johnson City and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Nashville-based Stansell Electric Co. is the general contractor, and Todd said he expects work to be complete in late March.

A new signal systems has been completed at Bristol Highway and Carroll Creek Road, and upgrades on signals also have been completed at the following intersections: Boones Creek/Highland Church roads; East Oakland Avenue/East Unaka Avenue; East Oakland/East Watauga avenues; North Broadway Street/East Unaka; and North Broadway/East Fairview Avenue.

The installations at Southwest Avenue/University Parkway and Knob Creek/West Market include digital eyes that feed real-time information about traffic congestion to a control room at the city’s Traffic Division.

