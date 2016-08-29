Area road projects

• Martindale Subdivision – resurfacing preparations. Motorists advised to use caution in this area.

• Seminole Drive (between Ashley Road and Forestdale Lane) – drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

• Roan Street (between Market and Water streets) – roadway improvements. Road closed. One lane of Water Street/Buffalo Street closed at times.

• Legion Street (State of Franklin Road to Alabama Street) – trail extension and improvements. Expect lane shifts and lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.

• Boone and West Market streets – installation of box culvert. Intersection closed. Multiple lane and sidewalk closures in place over course of project.

Water/Sewer projects

• Weaver Hill Road – water line replacement; lane closures.

• Oak Park area at East Lakeview Drive – cleanup; lane closures.

• Snyder Drive – water line replacement; lane closures.

• SR 326 interchange/East Poplar Street between Grover and Clairborne streets – move sewer line, install manholes; road closed.

• Oak Grove area – water line replacement; flaggers present.

• Circle Drive and Dogwood Street – cleanup; flaggers present.

• Chilhowie Avenue and Welbourne Street – water line replacement; flaggers present.

All work is weather permitting.