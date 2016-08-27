Final day of Appalachian Fair draws biggest crowd

“Right now we’re down just a little bit from last year,” Shadden said. “Last year was a banner year. It was just one of those years that were better. We’re running about the same as we did in 2014.”

But Saturday’s crowd sure didn’t appear to be down, and Shadden certainly wasn’t complaining.

From the Ferris wheel to the main stage and everything in between, the fairgrounds was brimming with people on the 90th anniversary of the Fair.

Good seats for the demolition derby and the Josh Turner concert became scarce shortly after 7 p.m. while a line of cars spread out of the fairgrounds and back onto Interstate 26.

Saturday’s slate of entertainment also included the daily Watermelon Jam and corn hole tournaments.

The “Appalachian Fair’s Got Talent” also began at 7 p.m. on the museum stage with a variety of acts, including some select brave children singing their hearts out to the audience.

Meanwhile, the concessions stayed busy as lines of people formed awaiting their orders of steamy deep-fried Oreos, corn dogs, funnel cakes and other fair foods.

“We’ve had a good year, especially with the weather,” Shadden said. “We’ve had three sellout nights at our main stage. So we’re pleased about the entertainment. The cattle shows have all went great. The demolition derby is always packed.”

New events this year included lawn mower racing, the truck pulls and the Tuff Truck Competition.

Shadden said the Fair wouldn’t be possible without the 750 volunteers who lend a hand every year.

“We’re very fortunate that we have people who come back year after year. They’ve got the fair in their heart,” Shadden said. “Without the support of our community and our different sponsors, this wouldn’t be possible.”

Monday’s opening crowd was the smallest, drawing 19,323 people, while Tuesday drew the largest weekday crowd — thanks to the Travis Tritt concert — with 32,332 people.

Wednesday’s attendance was 23,075 and Thursday’s was 21,053.

Friday drew the largest crowd of the week going into Saturday, with 41,873 people visiting the Appalachian Fair.

The largest single-day crowd on record was in 2006, when an estimated 66,229 people came to Gray.

Shadden said the cycle of work preparing for next year’s Fair will begin in October with the process of booking entertainment and filling out state reports.

“We have a wish list, of course and then we’ll go from that depending on if they’re available,” Shadden said.

