SUV crashes into Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial

Police said an SUV struck a trailer pulled by a truck shortly after noon, then ran into the memorial’s fence.

Brenda Barnette, chairwoman of the memorial’s board, said the wreck caused “thousands of dollars” worth of damage.

The woman driving the SUV was taken via ambulance to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

“We were just grateful she was not seriously injured,” Barnette said.

“She took down the cement structure that says ‘Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.’ That’s been there since before the fence was there. It’s probably salvageable, though. I haven’t looked at the back of it. I’m hoping most of it can be salvageable,” Barnette said.

“There is a lot that has to be done. Hopefully, if we can get some of the fencing repaired, we won’t have to replace as much.”

Barnette said the company that installed the fencing is no longer in business, so a new company will have to make the necessary repairs.

Police said the SUV hit the trailer after the truck attempted to make a left turn onto Veterans Way from traveling west on Market Street. After hitting the trailer, the SUV reportedly left the roadway and ran into the fence.

The driver of the truck pulling the trailer was ticketed for failing to yield and violation of the financial responsibility law, according to police.