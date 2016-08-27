Board interviews 5 candidates for two managerial animal shelter positions

But only time will tell.

Two candidates interviewed for the executive director position and three others were vying for the operations manager job.

“I thought we had some excellent candidates. I was very impressed with all five of them. They all brought different skills,” Board Chairman Gary McAllister said.

During a meeting earlier this month, the Board voted to split the director role into two positions after nearly 10 months of searching and interviewing failed to turn up the right candidate.

“Now that we divided it up, they can bring a special skill set,” McAllister said.

Board member Linda Bearfield added, “I think it was a very positive thing to break it up. I think it’s necessary for a shelter this size.”

Many of the questions directed to the candidates involved collaboration between the two positions, with the director focusing on fundraising efforts and the operations manager working on day-to-day work.

“Will you have a problem working with an executive director who has had no previous experience in an animal shelter?” was one of several questions directed towards each manager candidate.

The three are Johnson City resident Tammy Davis, Erwin resident Tiffany Swinehart and Telford resident Wayne Thomas.

Thomas has worked 11 years at the Animal Shelter and is the current senior animal control officer. From observations over the years, Wayne suggested cross-training employees and a more customer-oriented atmosphere.

Swinehart has previously served as the director of operations for the Unicoi County Animal Shelter and holds a degree in animal science.

Davis also earned a degree in animal science and served as a veterinary assistant at the Appalachian Animal Hospital.

Johnson City residents Wendy McIlquham and Cara Ledbetter were the two applicants for the executive director position. Each brought plenty of business experience, but neither had worked in an animal shelter before.

Both candidates suggested more social media interaction and a revamped website to attract more visitors to the shelter. Placing an employee at the door to greet and tour customers around the shelter was another suggestion.

McIlquham has experience operating and managing 20 employees at the Mattress Firm franchise in Johnson City. She’s also been the vice president of marketing for a local flooring company and previously worked overseas in Australia and England.

Ledbetter is the current executive director for the American Cancer Society and cited considerable fundraising experience.

“We have to raise three times our salaries,” Ledbetter said during her interview.

“I think within my first six months here we would be in the process of organizing our first big fundraiser.”

Former director Debbie Dobbs officially retired on Jan. 14 after a 21-year career at the animal shelter. She’s working on an interim basis until the position is filled.

The Board will meet again next week to continue discussions about the candidates.

