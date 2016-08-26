Unicoi County joins regional economic development partnership

The unanimous vote taken during the board’s quarterly meeting at the Unicoi Visitors and Tourist Information Center included approval of a $75,000 18-month commitment to participate in the new three-county partnership.

For that investment, Mitch Miller, executive director of the Washington County Economic Development Council, which is spearheading formation of NETREP, said the partnership would provide assistance with asset development and marketing, grant applications, website and social media development and other help to “make great things happen” in Unicoi County.

Miller pointed to Unicoi County’s “wealth of natural beauty” as an asset the partnership could help develop and market for the benefit the county and the entire region.

He said improvement of the road to Unaka Mountain’s popular “Beauty Spot” and marketing of the Morgan Insulation industrial property in Erwin are development opportunities the partnership would like to take part in.

And he cited a 23 percent increase in tax revenue in downtown Johnson City and Washington County’s 5.3 percent unemployment rate as just two examples of accomplishments in which the staff of the Washington County Economic Council that will run the new regional partnership has played a role.

Unicoi County Mayor Greg Lynch, Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch and Lee Brown, chair of the JEDB-UC and president of Erwin Utilities, all recommended the partnership, with Brown saying, “Over time, there has been a collaboration between the counties but no structured organization. This is the structured organization This is a starting point.”

Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley, who previously served as part-time director of the JEDB-UC, said the regional partnership is “a great opportunity” and something the JEDB-UC has pursued for the past eight years.

Hensley said the board’s executive director and sole employee, Tish Oldham, is “just one person” and is in need of the staff that the regional partnership will provide. “$75,000 for the next year-and-a-half is money well spent,” Hensley said.

Oldham, who is employed by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Community Outreach to serve as JEDB-UC’s executive director, will vacate the director’s position with the Dec. 31 expiration of ETSU’s contract with board.

Brown said ETSU recently notified the board that when three-year contract ends it will shift Oldham’s focus away from administration of the JEDB-UC to other projects in Unicoi County. The good news, Brown said, is that Oldham will remain in the county for the next two years and will be available to assist the board through the transition in its administration.

The board agreed to begin a search for Oldham’s replacement with the appointment of an executive director search committee.

In one of her last reports to the board, Oldham gave an update on what she called an “unprecedented” wave of eight grant and assistance program applications recently approved for the county.

The grants also include:

• A $300,000 TVA Invest Prep grant to demolish the dilapidated Morgan Insulation industrial site located on the downtown gateway at Exit 37 of Interstate 26;

• A $50,000 USDA Rural Business Enhancement grant for consultation on the development of land use plans for the county’s interstate exits and downtown gateways, and planning for agri-business and agri-tourism opportunities related to the county’s heirloom apple crop;

• A $1,000 TVA Economic Development grant for planning and implementation of opportunities available through the Main Street Community organization;

• A Select Tennessee Property Evaluation program to analyze potential industrial sites in preparation for future development grant applications;

• A Tennessee Three-Star activity plan program required for Community Development Block Grant, Fast Track and other development incentive programs;

• A $10,000 Tennessee Three-Star grant for financial management training for Unicoi County and the towns of Unicoi and Erwin;

• A $20,000 Tennessee Tourism Enhancement grant for an electronic way-finding kiosk; and

• A $3,440 Tennessee Arts Commission grant for a fiddlers convention in Flag Pond to be conducted in conjunction with Rocky Fork State Park.

“A lot of this is consulting, but you add these all up and it’s a lot of money,” Oldham said.

Adding to the grant awards, Brown announced Erwin Utilities this week received notice that the town has been selected to take part the the Environmental Protection Agency ‘s Cool & Connected broadband planning assistance program for communities impacted by the decline of the coal industry.

Through participation in the strategic broadband planning program, Brown said the town will be able to apply for second phase funding for the construction of broadband systems to attract more young professionals, entrepreneurs, tourists and others to the community.

“Right now is probably the brightest time in the past several years in our community,” Brown said. “So many pieces are coming together to help our community. It’s exciting times.”

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.