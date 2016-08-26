Second Harvest of NET supporting relief efforts at flooded Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Kathy Smith, community relations director for the local food bank, said Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee was one of the first to respond to the Feeding America food bank network’s nationwide call for help for the flooded food bank.

Its truck arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday loaded with diapers, baby food, cleaning supplies and other requested items that were donated by local retailers as well as tape and tape guns for food distributions donated by Cantech Industries of Johnson City.

Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee also sent Warehouse Manager Chuck Burrell to help with cleanup and food-distribution efforts at the Baton Rouge food bank as well as boxes, pallet jacks, tables and chairs and computer equipment to help the food bank resume operations.

Smith said the Baton Rouge food bank had just begun its disaster relief distributions to region’s flooded areas when the water began to rise inside its 170,000-square-foot warehouse.

The water reached about four feet in depth inside the warehouse, destroying an estimated 500,000 pounds of food and flooding the food bank’s offices.

Mike Manning, CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, said the lost food included food inside the food bank’s cooler and freezer and shipments that were being prepared to go to flood-affected areas. He estimated the value of the food at $835,000.

“The toughest thing for us and our team is that we can’t do what we do in these situations, which is help people. That’s what we are trying to get back to do,” Manning said.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank serves 90,000 people per year. Burrell was still working on-site at the Baton Rouge food bank Friday, Smith said.

Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee, said, “During times of disaster all food banks in the Feeding America network try to help each other. ... They would do the same for us.”

According to Burrell, volunteers spent the past week cleaning, disinfecting and refurbishing the Baton Rouge food bank. A temporary 18,000-square-foot warehouse has also been set up to receive and distribute food.

More information on the progress at Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank can be found and online donations may be made at the food bank’s website, brfoodbank.org.

Donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank may also be made by mail to 10600 S. Choctaw Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

