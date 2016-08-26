Nonprofits donate $100K to fight bat-killing fungus

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2bFQxIE ) reports that Bat Conservation International and the Tennessee Chapter of The Nature Conservancy will support three research projects to fight the fungus that causes a lethal disease known as white-nose syndrome, which has killed 6 million bats since its 2006 arrival in North America.

Researchers surveying caves in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last winter found a decline of 83 percent to 94 percent among the six bat species living there.

One of the research projects will use an environmental cleaning agent to reduce the amount of fungus in human-made bat hibernation sites. Another project will use a natural biopolymer to treat bats in the wild and determine if it increases the survival of bats exposed to the fungus. The final project will test the safety of two treatments for white-nose syndrome.

Katie Gillies, imperiled species director for Bat Conservation International, says the effort needs many different tools at its disposal.

“There isn’t likely to be a single silver bullet, as white-nose syndrome is affecting several species across a broad geographic area,” she said. “Developing a suite of tools is likely to be more effective than putting all our eggs in one basket.”