Johnson City man wins demolition derby for second consecutive year

But that’s tough to say with Carl Hoilman.

For the second straight year, Hoilman won the first of two heats during Friday’s demolition derby at the Appalachian Fair.

“I was just trying to hit anything and everything I could,” said Hoilman, who’s from Johnson City.

He admitted his head was ringing a bit from several harsh collisions as he climbed from the No. 21 Honda Civic’s driver’s-side window.

But a smile soon spread across his face as he left the track with the first-place purse.

Hoilman’s Civic and the No. 9 car were the final two vehicles running out of approximately 10 competitors. Hoilman initially had the No. 9 pinned against a group of stopped cars, but his prey eventually escaped.

After one of the No. 9 car’s tires peeled off the rim, Hoilman positioned him against a barricade and plowed into him with the rear end of his car to finish him off.

Each competitor drew a number before the derby and was assigned a four-cylinder car to drive.

Every car had the gas tank relocated to the backseat, the battery moved to the floorboard, a reinforced driver’s side door and a hole cut in the hood in case of a fire.

Carl Theobald,from Surgoinsville, competed in his third demolition derby on Friday.

“Me and a bunch of guys from work usually do it and it’s a lot of fun,” Theobald said. “It’s just a heart-pounding rush. There’s so many cars out there going every which way. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Roan Mountain native Scotty Johnson, who’s a regular competitor in demolition derbies around the region, finished the contest fourth in his No. 24 car.

Johnson said his strategy involves protecting his car’s front and tires.

Tennessee Slammers and Bangers hosted the demolition derby for the 26th consecutive year in front of a massive crowd, but the demolition derby wasn’t the only event at Friday’s Appalachian Fair that drew a large crowd.

A decent crowd showed up for the “So You Think You Can Dance” contest at the Museum Stage prior to the derby, and the MercyMe concert at 8 p.m. was nearly sold out with more than a thousand attendees.

Saturday’s Appalachian Fair will also feature a demolition derby at 8 p.m., but the competitors will enter their own vehicles.

