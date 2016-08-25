Sheriff: $468K worth of marijuana plants seized in Unicoi Co.

The crew of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter flying over Unicoi County Thursday spied a pair of marijuana fields, leading to the seizure of nearly 300 plants, according to Sheriff Mike Hensley.

The sheriff said the 293 marijuana plants were seized in the Ernestville community of the county.

Hensley said the street value of each plant is approximately $1,600, which would total approximately $468,000.

“They were about 75-percent mature,” Hensley said. “The plants ranged from 7 to 8 feet tall and were hidden in a good secluded area.”

The marijuana plants were spotted from the helicopter in two separate areas. Hensley said he believed two different owners managed the fields and were not related.

Narcotics and drug task force officers removed the plants and burned them.

Hensley said no one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.