Police say they charged Johnson City man after failed robbery

According to information released by the Johnson City Police Department, Coleman Foster Durnford, 33, 1109 University Parkway, Apt. 4203, was charged Thursday with attempted aggravated robbery.

Investigators said the Roadrunner Market at 901 W. Walnut St. was the scene of the incident shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, when a white male with a knife demanded money from the clerk. The clerk refused, and the man fled the scene.

Durnford was found a short distance from the store and positively identified as the would-be robber by reviewing surveillance footage, police said. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants for burglary and theft of property over $1,000, charges not related to Thursday’s attempted robbery.

Durnford was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $50,000 bonds on the attempted robbery charge and the warrants. He is scheduled to appear Friday in Washington County Sessions Court to be arraigned on the charges.