Police Blotter: Makeup heist, angry ex and the culmination of a bully

Two women walked into a Kohl’s and gathered $1,806 worth of makeup. An associate was watching surveillance as they walked into the dressing room and came out with bulging pocketbooks. When they left the store, the associate was shown empty boxes of makeup found inside the dressing room. The two women left in a silver Toyota Camry. No immediate arrest was made.

Angry Ex

A woman was driving west on Interstate 26 when her ex-boyfriend came from the back seat and grabbed her arm. The ex-boyfriend then began punching her in the face. The woman had no idea her ex-boyfriend was hiding in the back of the van. He then told the woman to “keep driving and kill them both.” She slammed on the brakes as he continued punching her, and the van came to a stop in the middle of the right lane. The ex grabbed the keys and fled down the shoulder and toward the corner of Oak Street and East Eighth Street. Bystanders said the man jumped a chain-link fence and began yelling that he hurt his leg. The woman had a bloody nose and blood on her clothing when police arrived. Two days later, the ex-boyfriend was arrested for simple assault and reckless endangerment.

That’s not a termination gift

A Fazoli’s manager fired an employee for coming to work intoxicated and stumbling for the second consecutive day. After being notified, the fired employee began to yell and curse at other employees. The employee also attempted to steal two rolls of toilet paper and a small donation box that contained money, but the manager was able to retrieve them before she left. The manager told police he planned to call the employee and tell her she was banned for life from the property.

Uh-oh!

Two men entered a Verizon store together and began looking at a LG V10 phone on display. As one of the men blocked the employee’s view, the other pried the phone from a display shelf and placed it in his bag. When they walked out of the store, the bag ripped and a couple of small items fell out. The guy appeared very nervous when it happened and hurried out of the store. The associate then noticed the displayed cell phone was missing and called police.

That’s one way to ‘finish it’

While responding to a vandalism call, a police officer saw a man chasing another with a tire iron at the Johnson City Library. As the officer approached the two men, the man with the tire iron struck the other in the head and knocked him to the ground. The officer tackled the attacker and placed him under arrest. The victim was treated on the scene by firefighters, but advised to go to the hospital. He eventually had staples applied to his head and suffered a minor concussion. The man arrested said the other had been “picking fights” for weeks and weeks every time they saw each other out in town drinking so he “finished it.” He was charged with aggravated assault.

