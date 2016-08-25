Carson steps down as Washington County-Johnson City Health Department director

Carson spent 31 total years as a health department director, including six years with the Carter, Johnson and Washington County Health District and the past 19 years with the Washington County-Johnson City Health Department.

“I think it’s just time for a change,” Carson said inside the Dr. Hezekiah B. Hankal Building Thursday with new director Christen Minnick at his side. “We’ve got some good qualified people in place, and the department’s in good shape.

“I don’t have any specific plans. I’ve got some grandchildren I want to spend more time with, and I want to play golf and fish. I’ll stay busy. I won’t have any problem doing that.”

Minnick, an East Tennessee State University graduate, started with the Washington County-Johnson City Health Department in 2004 as a public health educator. In 2011, she became the region’s health promotion coordinator. In 2015, she took a position as the Northeast Tennessee health department’s assessment and planning coordinator and public information officer. She will take over Sept. 1.

Carson began his career with the South Carolina Department of Health as an environmentalist in Anderson, South Carolina. In 1973, he developed and taught a curriculum in environmental science at both Daniel Boone and David Crockett High Schools.

In 1991, he became head of the three-county health district. He also worked with Washington County and state leaders to secure more than $450,000 in special needs funding to add approximately 6,500 square feet of clinical space to the Washington County Health Department facility, which was needed in anticipation of the implementation of TennCare and Primary Care for uninsured patients.

Carson was appointed to head the Washington County Health Department in 1997, and he worked with TennCare leaders to secure funding to expand the facility by about 6,000 square feet.

In 2009, Carson worked with Washington County, Johnson City and Mountain States Health Alliance officials to orchestrate a “three-way land swap” to secure the current health department building, which provides 37,000 square feet of office and clinical space for provision of preventative and primary health care for the citizens of Washington County and the surrounding area.

“The Washington County Health Department is a large organization, staffed by a team of professionals that have been assembled by Tim over the years,” County Mayor Dan Eldridge said Thursday. “Tim’s legacy will be the lasting commitment of this department to serving the community well, reflecting the attitude and purpose he instilled in the organization.

“Tim was also one of the most effective managers in county government. He had a tremendous depth of knowledge and experience in not only public health, but also in managing people and processes. We will miss his steady hand.”

