Planners approve site plan for campground expansion

The marina is on Piercetown Road near Butler. Several years ago, the campground had been at the center of a controversy involving neighbors who objected to the adverse impact a campground would have on property values of expensive homes in the area.

That led to the county adopting a stringent set of campground regulations, which were made less strict this April when a developer sought to build a campground in the Roan Mountain area.

Planning Director Chris Schuettler said the proposed campground expansion on Watauga Lake is an existing non-conforming site and the expansion meets the current campground regulations of the county.

The site plan was approved, with dissenting votes cast by Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey and commissioners Robert Carroll and Mary Ann Patton.

The additional campground spaces are in an open area between the two sections of the existing campground. Shuettler said the spaces were in the footprint of the original campground established over 40 years ago and will bring the total sites to 90, if final approval is given for the expansion.

Schuettler said the site plan approval was the first step in a lengthy process the developers must follow.