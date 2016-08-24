Judge issues stern warning for jurors who fail to show up for service

The letter/subpoena order came as a result of nearly a dozen people summonsed for jury duty not showing up Tuesday for jury selection in a first-degree murder trial.

The process starts by Criminal Court Clerk Karen Guinn calling out a name, chosen randomly from a list of the people called in for jury duty.

When Guinn came across the first absent juror, Street’s didn’t have much reaction except to tell the clerk to send a letter ordering that juror to court Friday.

After the third or fourth name was called and those people hadn’t shown up, Street’s ire was obvious.

“Be glad you’re here, ladies and gentlemen,” Street said to those in attendance. “If you were not, you’d get to come to court and show cause why you shouldn’t be held in contempt of court and fined $50. If enough people don’t show up, we can’t have a trial.”

There have been times in the past where judges ran out of potential jurors when trying to pick a panel.

After several more names were read and the people were not present, Street became more aggravated. He had first told the clerk to mail letters out, but decided quicker action was needed.

“I’m directing the Washington County Sheriff’s Department to get in their squad cars and deliver those letters to their homes, workplace or wherever,” Street said.

He won’t be in a hurry to get to those missing jurors Friday, either.

“They’ll come Friday and sit through my docket until the end, and if they don’t have a valid reason, they’ll be fined and have extended jury service,” Street said.