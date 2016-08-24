Johnson City infant, family raising awareness for Craniofacial Acceptance Month

One of the one in 5,000 children who are born with craniofacial abnormalities, the bones in Brently’s little skull are fused and are not allowing for the rapid brain growth kids his age go through.

The scar he wears from ear to ear across the top the head is from the first surgery he underwent to correct the condition last spring at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

And in early October, he and his mom and dad, Bekah and Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Ledford, will return to Vandy for his second surgery.

“It’s not a one-and-done thing,” Bekah said. Kids with Brentley’s condition struggle to stay ahead of the risks of their condition. And the emotional and financial trials their families go through are unfamiliar to almost everyone who has not been through it.

September’s observation of Craniofacial Acceptance Month holds a lot of potential to improve things for kids like Brently.

And like other families aligned through the Children’s Craniofacial Association, the Ledfords will spend the month doing their part to bolster awareness of craniofacial differences, or as the CCA says, to help people see that “beyond the face is a heart.”

September will also be a pre-op month for Brently, and even as they are preparing for his next surgery, Bekah will be posting regular updates on his Facebook page, Brave for Brently.

There is a lot of good information to share, she said, like how important it is for all children to be screened for abnormalities that could be life altering if diagnosed too late.

Links to CCA and CAPPSKIDS (craniosynostosis-plagiocephaly) websites and to Cranio Care Bears network for parents will also be there along with regular updates on Brently’s progress.

Most recently, Bekah proudly reported Wednesday, he has picked up the awesome new word, “Mama,” and mastered the art of rolling from the army crawl position to sitting up. He’s been holding his head up straight since a few days after his first surgery.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department, which Bekah said has been a fabulous support for their family through Brently’s treatment, will also be joining the craniofacial awareness efforts with a blood drive tentatively planned for sometime in September.

And to help with the expenses related to Brentley’s care, their trips back and forth to Nashville and expenses here at home, more than 45 friends and strangers have contributed to a YouCaring page that went up online on Aug. 11.

For others who wish to help the Ledfords, donations to Brentley’s YouCaring page will be welcomed through the course of his treatment.

And when that is done, Bekah said, the family will invest any contributions beyond Brently’s treatment needs into a nonprofit organization to continue their quest for greater craniofacial awareness.

