Freedom Hall seat replacement, renovations on track

The facility’s 528 telescopic seats, which extend outward for closer views, already have been installed. Freedom Hall’s 5,437 fixed seats brings to 5,965 the total number of cushioned, body-friendly human holders.

East Tennessee State University basketball fans also will be glad to know the seating contract calls for the job to be done in advance of the team’s November appearances.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive comments from the ETSU president (Brian Noland), and they are very excited about this complementing what they want to do,” said Charlie Stahl, Johnson City assistant city manager. “I’ve also had a lot of people contact me, and they recognize the importance of the improvements. No one has questioned the need.”

Steve Ward and Associates, in conjunction with Michigan-based Irwin Seating, removed the well-worn golden oldies in June. Johnson City’s Sirco, which specializes in the installation and repair of telescoping bleacher systems, now has workers hustling to properly plant the new black padded seats.

In April, city commissioners added and subtracted options on a bid to replace the center’s arena seats. In the end, the choice was to replace all arena seats with three-quarter-inch padding on the backs and 4-inch padding on the seat bottoms at a cost of about $1.6 million.

“New padded seats, additional restrooms, a new elevator, new heating and air conditioning, new arena hand railing,” said Bobbie Shirley, the center’s box office manager, while wearing a bright pink hard hat and pink glasses.

Last year, commissioners earmarked more than $11.5 million to upgrade the venue. The installation of a new $6.7 million HVAC system, begun in January, is about to wrap up.

Bristol-based BurWil Construction won a $3.2 million bid to perform the re-roofing, renovation of existing restrooms, the addition of new restrooms and other improvements, including a new sound system replacement and installation of a handicapped/freight elevator.

New hand railing is being installed throughout the arena while the new seats are going in. The center also is getting four new women’s restrooms and two new family restrooms. Two large women’s restrooms and one small women’s restrooms will be renovated, as well as one men’s restroom and a staff restroom.

The backstage bathrooms and showers will be renovated, as will one girl’s and one boy’s bathroom in the school dining area. The Freedom Hall Pool restrooms, dressing rooms and showers also will be completely redone.

Additional ductwork in the pool area is among 10 approved projects aimed at fixing leaking ductwork damaged by chlorine. New ductwork in the pool locker room area also is on tap, as well as replacement of gas boilers and ceiling repair.

“The contractors, architect and Freedom Hall staff meet regularly to stay on top of what’s going on,” Stahl said. “Students (Science Hill) still are using the auxiliary gymnasium and dining room, but these areas are separated from construction areas.”

Last week, city commissioners also approved using $166,000 from contingency funds within BurWil’s contract to replace the center’s entire fire alarm system.

