Free Hunting Day lets Tennesseans hunt without license

Free Hunting Day is an annual event provided by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to increase interest in hunting.

A news release from the agency says Tennessee residents are also exempt from Wildlife Management Area permit requirements on Saturday. Hunters should check on the TWRA website to see which areas are accessible that day.

Hunter education requirements are not waived. Anyone born in 1969 or later is required to have successfully completed a hunter education course or obtained an apprentice license.

Saturday is also opening day of squirrel season. And species that have a year-round season will be open. Those include armadillo, beaver, coyote, groundhog and striped skunk.