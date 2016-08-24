Erwin Elephant Revival marching toward weekend finale

Tonight’s activities will be lead by a “Trunk Show” of vintage automobiles, coordinated by the Erwin Cruisers car club.

Main Avenue will be closed between Gay to Love streets for the show. Live music will be provided. An old-fashioned ice cream floats will be available for a donation to The Elephant Sanctuary. Admission is free.

On Friday night, The Bramble wedding and event venue on Gay Street will host a community dinner featuring a Low Country boil meal prepared by Unicoi County High School’s culinary classes.

The Carolina Gator Gumbo band, of Asheville, N.C., will be performing on the street outside The Bramble and leading guests in Cajun waltz and Cajun two-step dancing.

The Johnson City Brewing Company will also be on hand with a specially crafted Mary’s Brew, from which $1 of every pint sold will go to The Elephant Sanctuary.

The dinner will begin inside The Bramble at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include admission to the outdoor concert and craft beer station.

For those who do not attend the dinner, admission to the music and craft beer area is $5. All proceeds from both events will go to the sanctuary.

On Saturday, Main Avenue closes at 6 p.m. for a Night of Magic for children and after-sunset glow parade.

The event will feature a Kids Sensory Zone in the courthouse parking lot presented by Hands On! Children’s Museum and live music by the Fly By Night Rambler band of Asheville, jugglers and other circus-themed performers at the Gathering Place park across the street from the courthouse. Admission is free.

The glow parade along Main Avenue from Love Street to the Post Office parking lot on Clinchfield Street will begin at 9:30.

Children who would like to join in the parade are invited to bring the music-making and glow items created in the Hands On! Sensory Zone with them to the First Baptist Church parking lot on Love Street to line up for the parade at 9:15.

In addition to any kid who would like to march along, the parade will feature a life-size elephant sculpture created by Bluff City artist Chris Kastner to memorialize Mary, the elephant hanged in Erwin; eight smaller elephant statues; the UCHS marching band; jugglers; hula hoop dancers; and a wagon load of singers from the county’s elementary schools.

