Elizabethton library reports busy summer

The library has always had an active reading program during the time when children are out of school for the summer, but this year, the library introduced a summer feeding program for needy children who receive most of their nutrition from school lunches during the school year.

In all, 21 volunteers and five community partner agencies donated a total of 215 hours toward the library’s summer programs.

“I would like to thank all of the volunteers, without them this could not have happened,” said Renita Barksdale, director of the library.

She said some of the organizations who helped included the University of Tennessee Extension Service, the Carter County Health Department, the ECHO Home School Coop and the Kiwanis Club,

The champion volunteers included Juli Nave, who donated 90 hours, and Carolyn Stonestreet, who donated 36 hours.

The volunteers helped with 42 children’s reading programs, in which 518 children were registered.

The new feeding program provided 1,462 meals for children. Another new food program was a community garden, where children could watch vegetables grow and taste the bounty at harvest time.

Barksdale said the University of Tennessee Extension Office and the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County had taught the children about healthy eating.

One of the highlights was when Tennessee Promise students used the program to perform their required community service.

In one program, Tennessee Promise and the Extension Service joined forces to teach children from the Boys and Girls Club how to make pickles.

Other highlights included programs by the Roan Mountain State Park seasonal interpretive rangers and a unique opportunity conducted by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department for young children to play on full-sized trucks.

Just like the new community garden grew outside the library this summer, the staff hopes that the seeds planted with the reading and feeding programs will mature into healthy and knowledgeable adults.