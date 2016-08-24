Code division wants to create community task force for hoarders

Sometimes perceived in a facetious manner, hoarding was officially designated by the American Psychiatric Association as a mental health disorder in 2013.

Hoarding’s presence in the region has now inspired the creation of a community task force to help educate residents and detect and clean properties.

“These are people, like with any other psychological disease, they need help. They need services,” said Jim Sullivan, chief building official for the Johnson City Codes Division.

“A lot of them are shut-ins. They won’t come out and they end up living alone and become isolated from society. You got to reach out to get in there. Then clean up the property so it’s not a hazard.”

On Tuesday, code enforcement officer Seth Ambrose pitched the task force to several health and community organizations during a monthly Community Crime Prevention meeting at the Johnson City Library.

Ambrose said hoarding can create issues such as fire and structural risks.

In February 2016, a man was found dead in his Vancouver apartment after reports of an unpleasant smell. Firefighters said the man was buried under “two or three feet of debris,” according to CBCNews.com.

An estimated 5 percent of the world’s population displays clinical hoarding symptoms, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Ambrose said hoarders can be on any street, and could potentially be a neighbor.

Common personality traits related to hoarding include: anxiety, depression, self-consciousness, indecisiveness, vulnerability and impulsiveness.

“When we run into this, and we run into it commonly ... we’ve got a bunch of it in the city, we’re trying to treat it” said Jim Sullivan, chief building official.

“We basically bring to the table the mechanism for enforcement to get it cleaned up, but all we do is end up chasing the symptoms forever. If we can get mental health (providers) to partner up, we can get to the root problem and hopefully solve it.”

The task force’s goal will be to create contacts within the community who can act as a liaison for assisting homeowners.

Frontier Health, the Washington County Health Department, Adult Protective Services, Habitat for Humanity and the Johnson City Veterans Affairs Center are some of the organizations helping the city division.

Along with health providers, Ambrose said during his presentation that any organization or individual resident could aid the task force by recognizing potential hoarders and facilitate assistance.

“We want to get a good group who will be involved with us,” code enforcement officer Lorena Bennett said. “But we do want to start setting up meetings. Even if we don’t do them monthly at first until we start pulling these properties in, then we could at least do them quarterly.”

To learn more about joining the code division’s community task force, email Bennett at lbennett@johnsoncitytn.org

