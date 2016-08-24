CON for Gray addiction treatment clinic approved

“I’ve specifically said that if this clinic is forced upon us, that we will not accept it in our community,” Sells said, noting the Citizens to Maintain Gray opposition group will continue to fight the plan.

The Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency voted 8-0 Wednesday to grant a certificate of need for Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University’s jointly operated addiction treatment clinic on Wednesday.

Sells said he was surprised only two questions were raised by board members before voting on the measure.

“We raised a lot of issues and a lot of reasons (the board) should actually be asking questions and more specificity about the application,” Sells said. “I find it odd that it was (a unanimous vote) for as weak as this application is ... I think they knew they had this thing won before they even came down (to Nashville).”

Sells and county commissioners Bryan Davenport and Mark Larkey spoke against the clinic’s location on Gray Commons Circle. HSDA Board member Joe Grandy, who is also a Washington County commissioner, was among those who voted to approve the application at the Nashville meeting.

“ETSU and Mountain States Health Alliance were asked by area leaders to provide this service because of the need in our region. Today, the State officially agreed with that assessment through a unanimous vote of the Health Services Development Agency. As community-based organizations, ETSU and Mountain States are steadfast in our commitment to this community and our region,” said a joint statement from ETSU, Mountain States and Frontier Health.

“While it is regrettable this need exists, we have a responsibility to lead when it comes to the health and well-being of our community,” the statement continued. “We take this responsibility seriously, and pledge to meet this need responsibly and with the local accountability that comes with the nature of our institutions.”

Robert Pack, director of the clinic; Lindy White, CEO of Woodridge and Franklin Woods hospitals; and Dr. Randy Jessee, senior vice president of specialty services at Frontier Health, were among those who spoke in favor of the application.

Three residents in the healthcare field also spoke in opposition to the application concerning the impact of its location, specifically relating to the clinic’s proximity to schools.

“Dozens” of public comment letters opposing the clinic were submitted to the HSDA board prior to the vote, according to HSDA legal counsel Jim Christoffersen.

On Sept. 1, the Johnson City Commission will vote on the first reading of a rezoning request for the property at 203 Gray Commons Circle to be designated as a medical services district.

“I’m hoping that at least we can feel like there was some willingness to hear our concerns of this rural community,” Sells said.

Sells said the opposition group would not meet before the first reading, but would likely meet before the second reading, which includes a public comment session, on Sept. 15.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will also need to grant a special exception before the clinic can operate.

