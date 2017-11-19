Colors of Christmas combine two longtime favorite Jonesborough events

The town has partnered with the Heritage Alliance to create the Colors of Christmas, which combines the Holiday Tour of Homes with the Progressive Dinner into one event. Guests can take a tour of eight historic structures around town, each decorated for the season, and enjoy a four-course meal at the McKinney Center.

Entertainment will accompany the meal, and organizers were also able to weave storytelling into the event as well. Combining the event also gives attendees a little more flexibility with which buildings they want to visit and how long they want to stay.

“The real benefits of this is it allows us to feature preservation efforts that we’d never be able to feature on the progressive dinner because of the size,” Heritage Alliance Director Deborah Montanti said. “ It allows us to celebrate some of the newer preservation efforts in town.”

Colors of Christmas will be held Dec. 2. The tour will last from 3-7 p.m., and ticket holders can choose to have dinner at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. Guests can still choose to do one of the events separately — tickets for the tour are $15, dinner tickets are $90 and the whole package costs $100. Members of the Heritage Alliance can get a combo ticket for $85.

Tickets are available by visiting Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Visitors Center at 753-1010.

