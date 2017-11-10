'Things Stranger,' 'Arsenic and Old Lace,' Beatles tribute and more: 6 Out & About Things to Do

1. Blue Moon Theatre Company's "Strange" murder mystery. The original interactive murder mystery spoof “Things Stranger,” is playing today and Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Blue Moon Theatre Company, 215 E. Main St. Doors open at 7:30. Tickets are $17 (tax included). Show only; candy and soda will be available for purchase. Additional shows Thursday-Nov. 18. (926-1044, Facebook)

2. KTG does “Arsenic and Old Lace.” “Arsenic and Old Lace” opens tonight with the Kingsport Theatre Guild at Taylored Venue and Events, 115 Shelby St., Kingsport. Shows are tonight and Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., dinner and a show, $25, reservations only; Saturday and Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., show only, $10; and Sunday at 2 p.m., show only, $10. (392-8427, www.kingsporttheatre.org)

3. Autumn Heritage Celebration at Sycamore Shoals. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton — Autumn Heritage Celebration: open-hearth cooking, military re-enactments from Revolutionary War to modern conflicts, handmade holiday gifts, displays, workshops, demos and more, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. (543-5808, www.sycamoreshoals.org)

4. ETSU square dance at Down Home. ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies will hold a square dance on Thursday at the Down Home, 300 W. Main St. Music will be provided by the ETSU Square Dance Band beginning at 7 p.m. The square dance caller will be Tyler Hughes. Tickets are $5 general admission and free for ETSU students and faculty. (423-439-7072)

5. Music, dinner and a movie at Sleepy Owl. Tonight at 9, catch alternative blues and noise rock with 20 Watt Tombstone at Sleepy Owl Brewery, 151 E. Main St., Kingsport. On Saturday, for ages 18 and up, see the Quentin Tarantino movie, “Death Proof,” with Kurt Russell, during Dinner and a Movie night. Starts at 8 p.m. Both shows are free. (www.sleepyowlbrewery.com, 423-723-9549)

6. Beatles tribute band at Paramount Center. The band 1964 The Tribute, named “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth” by Rolling Stone, will perform tonight at 8 at the Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol. The band uses 1960s period instruments, clothing and hairstyles. Tickets run $45-$20. (274-8920, www.paramountbristol.org)