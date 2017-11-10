Spanish guitarist to join JCSO on Saturday

The performance will be held in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium, Seeger Memorial Chapel, on Milligan College campus.

Tickets run $40-$15 and may be purchased by calling 423-926-8742 or visiting www.jcsymphony.com. Veterans with a military ID will receive complimentary tickets.

Villegas was born in La Rioja, Northern Spain, a country with unique and deep ties to his chosen instrument. The soul of the Spanish guitar runs in Pablo’s blood. He has distinguished himself by performances that are as charismatic as they are intimate, while having a sound so rich and full that it does not need amplification.

With his singing tone and consummate technique, his interpretations conjure the passion, playfulness, and drama of his homeland’s musical heritage. Since his international breakthrough, Villegas has appeared with orchestras in more than 30 countries, and has enjoyed an increased American presence, making debuts with seven U.S. orchestras

For more information, visit www.jcsymphony.com or call the Symphony office at 423-926-8742.