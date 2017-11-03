Tipton-Haynes military living history set for this weekend

The event is free.

“A Walk In Their Boots” is a cultural and historical reenactment of military events from the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. For 2017, the emphasis spans from the latter part of the 18th century during the American Revolution, the American Civil War, World War I, the mid-20th century worldwide conflict known as World War II, Vietnam and the more modern era of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Encampments for friend and foe alike feature the elements of feeding, clothing, equipping, maintaining and arming a soldier of these eras. Additional displays of equipment and reenactors portraying various conflicts throughout American history such as the War of 1812, the Barbary Coast Wars, the Blair Mountain Labor Strife of the late 1800s and present day global war on terror are also slated to be present.

Lectures and tours are provided to the public by the reenactors to enhance their understanding of the era that these dedicated living historians represent. A weapons demonstration will show the development of firearms over time and veterans are encouraged to share their stories of duty at the second annual recollections program. Over 80 veterans from WWII to current day attended the 2016 event.

For more information, visit www.militarywalk.us, www.tipton-haynes.org or call 423-926-3631.