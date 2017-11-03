Johnson City Christmas Parade set for Dec. 2

According to a press release announcing the event, the parade will begin at the campus of East Tennessee State University and cross University Parkway and travel onto West Walnut St before turning onto Buffalo Street and continuing down East Main Street. The route will then turn onto Colonial Way and end in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin.

Registration for floats will end on Nov. 22. The winner of the “Best Float” competition will be awarded $1,000 to be donated to a non-profit organization. Second and third-place recipients will also be recognized. Prizes will be awarded by the Firehouse Restaurant.

“The Johnson City Christmas Parade is a cherished tradition that celebrates the arrival of the holiday season as well as the magic of Downtown Johnson City,” Jennifer Clements, parade committee chair for the Blue Plum Organization, said. “This is an event that brings the community together in a special way, and we are grateful to our sponsors and volunteers for their efforts to make this occasion possible.”

The event, powered by the Blue Plum Organization, is also sponsored by the Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce, TruPoint Bank and ES Dockery.

For more information, visit www.jcchristmasparade.org or email blueplumdirector@gmail.com.