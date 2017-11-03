6 Out & About Things to Do: Farm food, music, theater and art

1. Farm to City at Founders. Appalachian Fusion, a farm-to-city annual celebration and fundraiser dinner with Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council will be held today from 5-8 p.m. at the pavilion at Founders Park. “Mexilachian” menu: pozole, tamales, flan and more. $25, proceeds benefit educational programming. (www.ARCD.org)

2. Hawthorne Heights at Hideaway. Hawthorne Heights will play Sunday at The Hideaway, 235 E. Main St. Band members are JT Woodruff, lead vocals, rhythm guitar; Matt Ridenour, bass guitar, backing vocals; Mark McMillon, lead guitar, backing vocals; and Chris Popadak, drums, percussion. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7; all-age show, $15 advance, $18 at the door (423-926-3896)

3. Young Frankenstein at JRT. “The New Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein” closes this weekend at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125½ W. Main St., Jonesborough. Showtimes are today at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. $16 general, $14 students and seniors, $12 group rate (791-4440, jonesboroughtheatre.com)

4. Joan Tanner exhibit. The exhibit “donottellmewhereibelong: Drawings and Sculptures by Joan Tanner” closes today at Slocumb Galleries, in Ball Hall, 232 Sherrod Drive, ETSU Campus. Tanner is a prolific artist at the age of 82. Gallery hours Mon., Tues., Wed., Fri. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. (483-3179, 439-4291 or contrera@etsu.edu)

5. Hinder at Capone’s. On Saturday, Capone’s, 227 E. Main St. will host Hinder, Josh Todd and the Conflict, Adelitas Way and Wayland, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $26.50 and the show is for ages 18-up. On Thursday, catch K. Flay ("Blood in the Cut”) at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7. (928-2295, www.caponesjohnsoncity.com)

6. Debra Carpenter exhibit at Toe River. Mosaic artist Debra Carpenter will have her paintings “Forest for the Trees” exhibit up through Nov. 11 at the Burnsville Gallery, 102 W. Main St., Burnsville, N.C. The paintings are a “brilliant cacophony” of color and nature. Gallery hours, Tues.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (www.toeriverarts.org, 828-682-7215)