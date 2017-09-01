7 Out & About Things to Do

1. Sonny’s season close

Last chance for summer music this season at Sonny’s Marina and Cafe, 109 One St., Gray — Saturday night will close out with Acoustifried, a local four-piece country and classic rock band, from 7-11 p.m. Tonight, catch the debut of blues/rock/funk/dance band Shake Yo MoneyMaker from 7-11. (423-283-4014, www.sonnysmarina.com)

2. JCCT “Little Shop of Horrors”

“Little Shop of Horrors,” a play about a carnivorous plant named Audrey II, opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Johnson City Community Theatre, 600 E. Maple St. Shows run Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 16, with one matinee showing on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12. (www.jcct.info, 423-926-2542)

3. Indighost at Capitol Theatre

Indighost will play tonight at 8 at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville. Doors open at 7, tickets are $10. On Saturday, Lonesome Pines Bluegrass Band will play at 7 p.m. followed by Wilson Banjo Company at 8. Doors open at 6, tickets are $10. For information, visit www.capitolgreeneville.org or call 423-638-1300.

4. Music on the Square

Just one month left for Music on the Square, the weekly summer music festival held in downtown Jonesborough. Main Street is blocked off to through traffic and concerts begin around 7 p.m. The hat will be passed for the musicians. Most local shops stay open late. Bring a lawn chair for the show. Tonight, Forlorn Strangers will play. (753-1010)

5. Friday Night Dance

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. will host the bimonthly Friday Night Dance for seniors tonight from 7-10 with music from Lightnin’ Charlie. Tickets are $5 and a discount will be available for eligible Silver Sneakers members. Beverages will be available. Pre-register and pay at the Senior Services desk. (423-434-6237)

6. Mike Farris at Birthplace of Country Music Museum

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. will present the Friends of 1927 Concert Series on Thursday with music from Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Mike Farris. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7:30. Tickets are $80. (423-573-1927, www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org)

7. Song of the Mountains

The Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Va. will host Song of the Mountains on Saturday with music from Jim Lauderdale, Webb Wilder, Sherman Holmes and Judy Marshall. The show begins at 7 p.m. Reserved tickets are $25. These monthly shows are taped for broadcast on public television. (276-783-6093, www.thelincoln.org, www.songofthemountains)