Go dancing in the Tri-Cities

The bimonthly Friday Night Dance for seniors will be held tonight at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., from 7-10.

Admission is $5, and a discount will be available for eligible Silver Sneakers members.

Lightnin’ Charlie will provide the music, and beverages will be available.

For more information, call 423-434-6237.

Also tonight is the Friday Night Jamboree at Lays Hardware Center for the Arts, 409 E. Front St., Coeburn, Va.

Doors open at 6 and music begins at 7 with Bluegrass Circle.

In addition to dancing and music, concessions will be available and there will be cake walks.

Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under age 6.

The nonprofit venue is smoke- and alcohol-free.

For more information, call 276-395-5160.

Wanted Stranger will play Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at the Buffalo Ruritan Club, 200 Willowbrook Road, Bluff City.

Admission is $6.

For more information, call 423-967-1651.

Saturday night also offers The Phoenix Band, from 7-10, at Bristol Country Music Show Palace, held in the Knights of Columbus building at 125 18th St., in Bristol.

Admission is $6.

For more information, call 423-968-1822 or 423-357-0886.

And finally, those Full Moon Jams continue this week at the Country Music Mural in the Downtown Center of Bristol, 810 State St.

Thursday’s music will be provided by the Southern Countrymen Band, from 7-9:30 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair for resting.

Refreshments will be for sale, and restrooms are available.

For more information, visit www.bristoltn.org or believeinbristol.org, or call 423-913-3205.

Everybody dance now.