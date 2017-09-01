Annette Conlon at Acoustic Coffeehouse

That’s right — “Compassionette” — as in “Annette.”

The free show is for ages 21 and over.

Conlon, an animal rights advocate and vegan musician, will perform songs from her debut solo album, “Life, Death, and the Spaces Between,” as well as songs from her new album, set to be released in 2018.

Her themes include compassion, social consciousness, human interaction and animals, helping to raise awareness of animal cruelty and factory farming. She is a frequent performer at charity events, nightclubs and festivals in and around Los Angeles.

Conlon’s husband Doug will accompany her on the tour, providing background harmonies and playing mandolin, banjo and guitar.

Annette’s instruments, a Bedell Blackbird Vegan Parlor guitar and a Seagull Artist Studio Concert Hall guitar, are made from sustainably-sourced woods and found tone-woods, and the Bedell is 100 percent vegan, containing no animal products.

Conlon’s influences include Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton. She is currently working with three-time Grammy winner Alf Rodenas on her second album.

“Life, Death, and the Spaces Between” was ranked No. 3 on a “Best Albums of 2015” list by Country Music People, who called Conlon “a major talent.”

The “Compassionette Tour” will wind through North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

For more information, call 423-434-9872 or visit acousticcoffeehouse.net.