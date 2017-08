— Tonight (Aug. 25): Amythyst Kiah and Her Chest of Glass (local band from Johnson City)

— Friday, Sept. 8: Austin Barrett and The Green Fingers & Sulphur Spring String Dippers

— Friday, Sept. 15: Forlon Strangers

— Friday, Sept. 22: Paul Lee Kupfer Band

— Friday, Sept. 29: Demon Waffle.

All ages welcome. Music begins at 6 each night.