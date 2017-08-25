7 Out & About Things to Do

1. Appalachian Fair

It’s a big weekend at the Appalachian Fair with So You Think You Can Dance? Competition set for 7 tonight on the Museum Stage and American Christian folktronica musician Crowder taking the Main Stage at 8. Saturday tonight at 7, The Lonesome River Band will perform on the Main Stage while the Appalachian Fair's Got Talent competition takes place on the Museum stage.

2. Demolition Derby at the Appalachian Fair

Attention Demolition Derby fans! Tonight is driver appreciation night at the Appalchian Fair. Drivers get free entry fee and pit pass tonight only. Come check out the slammin’ and bangin’ at 7:30 p.m. The big derby gets underway at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Visit Tennessee Slammers Bangers on Facebook for more information about tonight’s event.

3. Chris Cornell tribute at Willow

The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St. will host the Chris Cornell Tribute tonight at 8 with Sang Sarah, Black Heart Party featuring Nikki Bang, Amythyst Kiah, Joey Tucciarone, Patrick Taylor and more. Doors open at 7. Admission by donation; proceeds to benefit local chapter of NAMI. (thewillowtreejc.com)

4. Theatre Bristol’s “Tom Sawyer”

Theatre Bristol will perform Mark Twain’s, “Tom Sawyer,” at the ArtSpace Theatre, 506 State St., Bristol beginning tonight at 7:30 and running weekends through Sept. 10. Showtimes: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, students and children. (212-3625, www.theatrebristol.org)

5. Steele Cookin at Studio Brew

The Steele Cookin’ Band, a tribute to all the great jam bands from late 1969 to the present will play tonight at 8 at Studio Brew, 221 Moore St., Bristol, Va. Music of Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds, Tedeschi Trucks, Johnny Winter, The Black Keys, Janis Joplin, Grace Potter, ZZ Top and more. (423-360-3258, believeinbristol.org)

6. Symphony of the Mountains at King University

King University, 1350 King College Road, Bristol, will host Symphony of the Mountains for a free, light pops concert Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on the Oval on King’s main campus. King’s 150th anthem, “Ecclesiae et Litteris,” will also be performed. Bring chairs, blankets, picnics. (www.symphonyofthemountains.org, 423-392-8423)

7. Easton Corbin at NPAC

Country music star Easton Corbin will play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 212 Tusculum Blvd., in Greeneville. Corbin has had the distinction of writing two No. 1 singles and touring with Carrie Underwood in 2016. Tickets: $50-$40. For more information, call 423-638-1679 or visit www.npacgreeneville.com.