John Two-Hawks at Shakti in the Mountains

Grammy nominated recording artist and author John Two-Hawks will give a concert Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Shakti in the Mountains; 409 E. Unaka Ave.

Advance tickets are $15, and $20 at the door.

Space is limited; advance ticket purchases are encouraged. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/JTHConcert.

John Two-Hawks, born John Allen Hill, sings and plays multiple instruments and is best known for playing the Native American-style flute. Of Lakota, Anishinaabe, French and Irish bloodlines, he identifies more closely with the Oglala Lakota Sioux lineage and culture.

During Tuesday’s performance, he will share music and wisdom from his new album and book, “Hidden Medicine.”

Two-Hawks’ accolades include being featured as the vocalist and cedar flute player for the song "Creek Mary's Blood" on symphonic metal band, Nightwish’s album, “Once.” He also appeared on Nightwish's “End of an Era” CD/DVD, a recording of their live performance in Helsinki, Finland, on Oct. 21, 2005.

In 2007, Two-Hawks contributed to the soundtrack for the Emmy-nominated television film, “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.” In 2009, four of his songs were used in the soundtrack for the film “Gentlemen Broncos,” and his album, “Wind Songs,” received a Grammy nomination.

Other collaborations include concerts and recordings with classical guitarist Charles Christian Hammer. He contributed music to the accompanying audio CD for “How Not To Catch Fish and Other Adventures of Iktomi” by Joseph M. Marshall III.

His last album, “Horse Spirit,” was released in 2014.

For more information, call 423-202-4472 or visit shaktiinthemountains.com.