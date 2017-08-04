Music, dance, art and more: 6 Out & About Things to Do

Help downtown Johnson City celebrate First Friday, a monthly event bringing focus on the vibrant and growing downtown area. Explore the shops and events, listen to the music, try something new to eat or drink. (downtownjc.com)

2. Jerry Garcia tribute at Acoustic Coffeehouse

The Acoustic Coffeehouse, 415 W. Walnut St. will host a Jerry Garcia tribute this week with an acoustic jam on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. and an electric jam on Thursday at 10 p.m. For more information, call 434-9872 or visit the website: www.acousticcoffeehouse.net.

3. Border Bash in Bristol

The 18th annual Border Bash continues tonight in downtown Bristol at the Piedmont intersection of State Street. Music provided by My New Favorites at 7 p.m. and Adam Graybeal’s Hillbilly Soul at 8:30. Children’s activities, arts and crafts, food vendors and more will be on-site. Set up at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. (believeinbristol.org)

4. “Black Appalachia” exhibit

“Black Appalachia: African American Art in Northeast Tennessee,” will open tonight at Tipton Gallery, 126 Spring St. with a reception from 6-8. Gallery hours, First Fridays 6-8 p.m. and by appointment; additional viewing Aug. 11-12 during Little Chicago Festival, 3-7 p.m.; exhibit through Aug. 28. (423-483-3179, www.etsu.edu)

5. Contra in Jonesborough

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host a “Skirts and Shirts” contra dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Beginners’ class 7 p.m., Klondike Bar and waltz break 9 p.m., $7 regular, $5 members, $5 full-time students; wear a “twirl-able” skirt and/or a colorful shirt. (534-8879, www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org)

6. Senior dance at MPCC

Senior Services will host its bi-monthly Friday Night Dance tonight at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. Limited Edition will play music from 7-10 to dance the night away. Tickets are $5, with a discount for Silver Sneakers members. Beverages will be available; pre-register and pay in person at the MPCC Senior Services desk. (423-434-6237)