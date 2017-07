Rob-Con returns to Viking Hall this weekend

This weekend is the return of Rob-Con for another year of comics, costumes and pop-culture as the Tri-Cities’ largest comic book convention. This year’s guest lineup features several nationally-recognized authors and comic book artists like Timothy Zahn, who penned the award-winning novella Cascade Point in addition to seven novels, and John “Roc” Upchurch an Atlanta-based comic artist and illustrator.