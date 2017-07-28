7 Out & About Things to Do

The Oscar Wilde comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” will run for one weekend only at Theatre Bristol, 512 State St., Bristol. Showtimes: today 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and children. For more information, call 423-212-3625 or visit www.theatrebristol.org.

Shindig on the Green

The 51st annual Shindig on the Green continues Saturdays through Sept. 2 at Roger McGuire Green, Pack Square Park, downtown Asheville, N.C. with live music and dance, music jams, storytelling and more; bring instruments, lawn chairs, blankets; no dogs, alcohol or smoking; free admission, concessions available, music at 7 p.m. (828-258-6101, ext. 345; www.folkheritage.org/shindigonthegreen.htm)

“Home & Family” at Slocumb

“Home & Family,” a black and white photography exhibit by participants in the Artful Aging workshop is on display at Slocumb Galleries, Ball Hall, 232 Sherrod Drive, ETSU Campus through Aug. 25. Reception: Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5-7 p.m. Gallery hours: Mon., Tues., Wed., Fri. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. (483-3179, 439-4291 or contrera@etsu.edu)

Storytelling Live!

Judith Black is the Teller-in-Residence this weekend for Storytelling Live! at the International Storytelling Center, 116 W. Main St., Jonesborough. Shows will be presented today and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students and children under age 18. For tickets and information, call 913-1276 or visit www.storytellingcenter.net.

“The Neverending Story” at Barter

“The Neverending Story” will be shown today and Saturday at 10 a.m. at Barter Stage II, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon, Va. Adapted for the stage by David S. Craig, from the novel by Michael Ende, the play is a thrilling adventure story full of fascinating creatures, heroes, dragons, danger and excitement. (www.bartertheatre.com, 276-628-3991)

Willow Tree weekend

The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St. will feature “Appalachiaphonic” music from Virginia Ground, with The Drove, tonight at 8. Tickets are $12 at the door. On Saturday, catch blues, bluegrass and old time music with The Howlin’ Brothers at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. (thewillowtreejc.com)

Movies

Beat the heat and get into a movie theater this weekend. Now playing at the Carmike 14: “Wonder Woman,” “The Emoji Movie” (also in 3D), “Dunkirk,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (also in 3D), “War for the Planet of the Apes” and more. Check theater for times and ticket prices. (www.fandango.com)