Symphony of the Mountains summer series

Today’s performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Chetola Resort, 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, N.C. Tickets are available through the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, 132 Park Ave. (800-295-7851).

On Saturday the concert will be held at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, 1 College Ave., Wise, Va., beginning at 8:15 p.m. This concert is free.

Sunday’s performance will take place at the Allendale Mansion, 4444 W. Stone Drive, Kingsport, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance ($20 at the door) and may be purchased by calling the box office at 423-392-8423 or visiting SymphonyoftheMountains.org.

Also on Sunday a picnic area decorating contest will be held, with a Seussical theme. The winner will receive a hand-crafted trophy and two tickets to the Symphony of the Mountains 2017-18 season.

Children and students are admitted free. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, Kingsport.

This year’s Summer Concerts theme is “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” with a whimsical Dr. Seuss theme, including music from Hollywood soundtracks, and light classical and patriotic favorites.

The special guest artist is 26-year-old tenor and world-famous recording artist from Celtic Thunder, Emmet Cahill from Mullingar, County Westmeath, Ireland.

Cahill began his musical career in piano at the age of 5. He was named “Irish tenor of the Year” by the Irish American Music association in 2013. He has a bachelor of arts in music performance from the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

Highlights of the performances will include Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” overture; selections from “The Lord of the Dance”; selections from “Phantom of the Opera”; “Danny Boy”’ and “Irish Eyes Are Smiling.”

Attendees are invited to bring picnics, lawn chairs, family and friends.

For information, call Melissa Roberts at 423-392-8432 or email her at Melissa@SymphonyOfTheMountains.org; or visit www.SymphonyoftheMountains.org.