Capone’s big weekend

Tonight at 10, Before the Storm will play. Admission is $5 for age 21 and over and $7 for under 21. The show is for ages 18 and up.

The band’s sound has been described as grunge, millennial and modern rock and they have been influenced by such bands as Collective Soul, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, 3 Doors Down and Foo Fighters.

Band members are Brandon Yates, guitar; Jeremy Ratliff, bass; Cameron Rogers, guitar; and Lee Daniels, drums.

Movie Brain, Patrick Taylor and Art Smashes Records will play Saturday night beginning at 10. Admission is $5 for those over age 21 and $7 under 21. The show is for ages 18 and up.

Movie Brain was started in the Kingsport/Johnson City area in February 2016 by Jonathan Sellers as a solo recording project. After three EPs, one single and a full-length LP, Movie Brain is now a four-piece live act.

The band’s sound is labeled indie, shoegaze, dream pop and jangle pop.

Art Smashes Records consists of Joe Dockery, lead guitar; Zach Patterson, drums; Spence Nirrac, vocals and lyrics; Noah Patterson, bass; and Zach Bell, rhythm guitar and synthesizer.

The Knoxville band is considered to be alternative, indie, pop rock.

A special acoustic set will be provided by Patrick Taylor, a pop indie singer/songwriter/musician/producer from Atlanta, Georgia.

Taylor established and fronted the jungle-rock group Moonrise Collective. He also experiments with R&B, jazz, folk and electronic music.

Finally, on Sunday catch The Abandoned Tour, with Curses, Unwill, RVNT, Big Mister and Ashes of Atonement beginning at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7. Admission is $10 advance, $12 at the door.

For more information, call 423-928-2295 or visit www.caponesjohnsoncity.com.