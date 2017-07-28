Rock Creek Campfire programs

There is no admission charge and the programs are open to campers as well as the general public.

This family-friendly activity features live music and marshmallow roasting for kids of all ages.

Tonight’s music will be provided by The Bluegrass Outlaws, from Pigeon Forge, beginning around 8.

The Bluegrass Outlaws are a band of professional musicians put together in 2016. The band is fronted by Becky Monk on bass, with her husband Chris Monk on banjo, Wesley Wolfe on guitar, Evan Maynard on mandolin and Cody Bauer on fiddle.

There is ample parking and easy access off 10th Street in Erwin.

For information, call 423-341-4417.