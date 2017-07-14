7 Out & About Things to Do

The Rock Creek Park Campfire Programs are held on Fridays at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater next to the pool at Rock Creek Park in Erwin. No admission charge; open to campers as well as the general public. Marshmallow roasting for kids of all ages. Tonight’s music provided by The Spivey Mountain Boys Bluegrass Band. (423-341-4417)

2. Live music at Willow Tree, Sleepy Owl

Folk rocker Swingin Hammers plays tonight at 8 ($8) at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St. On Saturday, Yarn and Travis Linville play at 8 p.m. ($12). Catch Swingin Hammers Saturday at the Sleepy Owl Brewery, 151 E. Main St., Kingsport. (thewillowtreejc.com, www.sleepyowlbrewery.com, 423-723-9549)

3. Free shows at Sonny’s Marina

Sonny’s Marina and Cafe, 109 One St., Gray is known for good food, a great atmosphere, friendly service and some of the area’s best live entertainment: Sullivan Street plays tonight from 7-11; Blowin Smoke plays Saturday, 7-11; and Travis O’Quinn plays Sunday 3-7 p.m. The shows are free. (423-292-9440, www.sonnysmarina.com)

4. Contra dance in Jonesborough

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host a Saturday night Contra Dance from 7:30-10:30 at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., Jonesborough. Beginners’ class 7 p.m., Klondike Bar and waltz break 9 p.m., $7 regular, $5 members, $5 full-time students. (534-8879, www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org)

5. World War I at ETSU Reece Museum

“Revisiting World War I: One Hundred Years Later,” an exhibit of historical artifacts commemorating the centennial anniversary of the United States’ entering into WWI, closes today at the Carroll Reece Museum, 363 Stout Drive, ETSU campus. Museum hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. (439-4392, www.etsu.edu/​cass/​reece)

6. “Urinetown” opens at the Capitol

“Urinetown,” a musical satire, opens tonight at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville and runs for two weekends. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 regular, $12 seniors, students and children. (www.greenevilletheatreguild.org or call 423-470-2792)

7. New exhibit at Spruce Pine Gallery

The exhibit “Inheritance,” featuring the works of Jill Eberle, Kiki Farish, Jane Wells Harrison and Jerry Jackson opens Saturday at Spruce Pine Gallery, 269 Oak Ave., Spruce Pine, N.C. with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Gallery hours, Tues.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Exhibit through Aug. 19. (828-765-0520, www.toeriverarts.org)