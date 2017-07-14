Dean Dillon at the Paramount

Doors open at 7. Tickets are $27-$22 and may be purchased by visiting www.paramountbristol.org or calling 423-274-8920.

Dillon is considered to be the most prolific and successful country songwriter alive today, writing 55 songs for George Strait alone. He has also written for Alabama, George Jones, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Pam Tillis, Toby Keith, Vince Gill and many others.

Best known for penning “Tennessee Whiskey,” he has 17 No. 1 country hits under his belt and is highly regarded within the industry. Dillon has written “Ocean Front Property,” “The Chair,” “Nobody In His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her,” “Drinkin Man,” “Marina Del Ray” and many more.

In 2002, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

A new documentary film about Dillon will be released in the fall.

For more information, call 423-274-8920 or visit www.paramountbristol.org.