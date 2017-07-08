Car enthusiasts converge on Carter County for annual car show

When he was 17, Sluder sold the truck to his second cousin for $2,500.

“It made the rounds,” Sluder said. “It actually stayed in the family some — a cousin’s husband owned it, some other people in my family owned it, and then three years ago, my second cousin’s brother ... called my dad and said, ‘Hey, I have Dave’s old truck. Do you think he’d be interested in buying it back?’ ”

About 25 years after selling it, Sluder was reunited with the truck, buying it for $2,500 — the same amount he sold it for. Sluder pumped money into refurbishing the vehicle, and he doesn’t plan to let it go any time soon.

“I think I might have them bury me in this thing,” Sluder joked. “So nobody else can have it but me.”

Sluder’s truck was one of about 230 vehicles participating in the Carter County Car Show along East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton on Saturday. The street was flooded with vehicles old and new, a display that attracted car lovers to the city’s downtown like bees to honey.

Attendees ambled down the avenue, stopping periodically to point out cars they liked and talk with the owners of the vehicles. Some car owners traveled from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia to participate in the show.

The car show, which is in its 15th year in the city’s downtown, is an annual tradition in Elizabethton. The show itself has been around for about 35 years. Once a year, the event precedes the club’s Saturday Cruise-In, a weekly event held from April through October in which car enthusiasts and owners gather along East Elk Avenue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bob Livingston, president of the Carter County Car Club, said attendance was a little bit down early Saturday afternoon because of the weather, but the festival typically fills up three blocks along the roadway.

“It’s got a little bit of everything for everybody,” Livingston said. “The downtown merchants like us down here.”

Another big component of the show are the charitable proceeds raised by the club. Livingston said 100 percent of the money is donated to various children’s charities, including the Elizabethton Boys and Girls Club, the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program and the Children’s Evangelism Fellowship.

Larry Tipton and his wife Wilma are from Hampton and brought two cars to the show on Saturday — a purple 1967 GTO Hardtop and a blue 1967 GTO Convertible, which Larry bought about 50 years ago from a dealership in Johnson City.

“I keep them in a garage covered up,” Larry said, explaining how he keeps the cars in such good condition. “We love going to these cruise-in car shows.”

Larry joined the Navy at around the same time that the GTOs came out. He wanted one, but he couldn’t get one because he was serving on an aircraft carrier in Vietnam. One of the first things he did when he came back was buy a GTO.

The pair go to a lot of car shows together, and Larry said the show in downtown Elizabethton typically has a diverse assortment of vehicles.

Livingston said the downtown location has been good for the show.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of camaraderie,” Livingston said. “People get together and talk cars. It’s almost like a family reunion.”