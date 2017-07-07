Music in the Tri-Cities: Summer Concert Series

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets or other seating. Unless otherwise noted, the events are free.

Music on the Square

In downtown Jonesborough, Main Street is blocked off on Friday evenings May through September for Music on the Square. Most shops stay open late.

Local and regional performers provide the weekly line-up of live entertainment. The hat will be passed for the performers.

For information, call 423-753-1010.

Lakeside Concert Series

For music by the water, the Winged Deer Lakeside Concert Series, held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays at Winged Deer Park Lakefront Festival Plaza, 123 Carroll Creek Road. The final concert of the season will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 6-8 p.m. with the Johnson City Symphony.

For information, call 423-283-5827 or visit www.johnsoncitytn.org/events/parks.

Music in the Park

Music in the Park takes place from 3-5 p.m. on selected Sundays at Veterans Park, South Side School, at the corner of Southwest Avenue and Devine Street in the Tree Streets.

The venue offers free popcorn, water and lemonade. A love offering will be collected for the band.

For information, visit www.tree-streets.com.

Founders After 5

The Founders After Five music series at Founders Park in Johnson City, 120 Commerce St. is offered around 5 p.m. every Friday (except for First Fridays) through September.

Park-goers may want to order takeout from an area restaurant or bring a picnic. Non-profits will sell beer and soft drinks.

For information, visit downtownjc.com or heyevent.com.

Bristol Border Bash

The annual Bristol Border Bash kicked off in May and runs the first and third Fridays through August, with music beginning around 5 p.m. Several bands will play throughout the night.

The event also offers children’s activities, arts and crafts, food vendors and more.

Venues vary. Visit believeinbristol.org for more information.

Pinnacle Music

The Pinnacle, at 475 Pinnacle Parkway, Bristol features music on most Friday and Saturday nights through the end of September, with music starting at 6:30.

This week’s entertainment will be Saturday only. For information, visit www.thepinnacle.com.

Full Moon Jams

Bristol’s Full Moon Jams are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June through the end of September, with a Friday performance tonight with Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band, World Turning.

Music begins at 7 p.m. For information, visit www.bristoltn.org.

Thursday Jams

Abingdon Market Pavilion, 335 Cummings St., Abingdon, Va. offers Thursday Jams with a beer garden and food vendors from the end of May through the end of July. No outside alcohol allowed.

Music begins at 7 p.m. For information, call 276-676-2282, www.abingdonmusicexperience.com.

Summer Music Series

Hungry Mother State Park, 2854 Park Blvd., Marion, Va. launches its Summer Music Series at the end of May, running on Fridays through the first of September.

Music is at 7 p.m. Parking is $4. Rain location is Shelter 1. For information, visit www.myswva.org or call 276-781-7400.

Greeneville Summer

Greeneville offers a Summer Concert Series on Thursdays for the month of July on the lawn of Dickson-Williams Mansion, 108 N. Irish St.

The opening band plays at 7 p.m. and headliners play at 7:45. On-site food vendors will open at 6. No smoking; pets are allowed only in the Fido Friendly area.

For information, visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org, or call 423-639-7102 or 423-787-7746.

Be sure to check the entertainment section in the Johnson City Press for weekly updates.